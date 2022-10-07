The Week that Was – October 3-7, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 4 October, 2022

The Growth in Global Food Demand (video)

AgFoods Executive Chairman Paul Jensz discusses the relationship between agriculture and inflation, the global growh in ag food sales, the ag tech space and investing in water.

Wednesday 5 October, 2022

Best Quarter in Four Years for Netflix Shares

After being sold off heavily in the June quarter because growth in its subscriber numbers had vanished, Netflix shares have just had their best three-month period in four years.

Tightened Policy Taking Toll on Property Market

The Australian housing sector is feeling the pressure from rising rates with house prices and finance trending down, while building approvals enjoyed a September relief rebound.

RBA Hedges its Bets with Smaller Rate Rise

Some saw the Reserve Bank’s decision to lift the cash rate by 0.25% as a ‘surprise’, while investors saw the attraction of the smaller increase and sent the ASX sharply higher.

How Long Should You Wait to Buy Growth Stocks?

Investment textbooks tell us that value stocks generally outperform growth stocks in periods of rising interest rates and economic slowdowns, but when is it time to pivot back?

Oz Trade Riding the Coattails of Lithium and Friends

The pace of growth in revenues for green metals and lithium in particular has been an eye opener, according to the September resource and energy quarterly released this week.

Musk, Twitter Go Round the Mulberry Bush

Twitter shares jumped more than 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk reversed course and said he was now prepared to buy Twitter for $US54.20 a share.

Knosys (ASX:KNO) Discusses FY22 Results (video)

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) Managing Director John Thompson discusses FY22 highlights, revenue drivers, growth investments, hybrid working tailwinds and the outlook for FY23.

Thursday 6 October, 2022

US Jobs Market Showing First Signs of Frostbite

The US labour market has shown the first clear sign of the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate rises with a one million plus drop in the number of vacant jobs in August.

De Grey Goes to Market for Mallina Upgrade Funding

De Grey Mining is looking for $150 million in a new round of fund raising to develop its Mallina gold project in WA into the 5th largest gold mine in the country when completed.

Now is the Time to Myth-Bust Investment Truisms

Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson is unsettled by just how many things he could list about investing that he used to believe unreservedly and about which he is now not quite so sure.

No Let-Up on Rate Rises from RBNZ

Unlike the RBA, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has continued to hammer the country’s economy with another half a per cent lift in its official cash rate on Wednesday.

ASIC Paying Plenty of Interest to Harvey Norman

ASIC has launched legal action against Latitude Finance Australia and major consumer goods retailer Harvey Norman over the promotion of interest free payment methods.

Tesla Making Bigger Dent in Local Car Sales

For the second month in a row, sales of electric vehicles – mostly Tesla – have had a noticeable impact on car sales in Australia, figures from the FCAI revealed on Wednesday.

OPEC+, US Set for Showdown over Production

The Biden administration has accused OPEC of siding with Russia after the group revealed a 2 million barrel a day cut to production.

QX Resources (ASX:QXR) Developing Hard Rock Lithium Assets in WA (video)

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) Managing Director Stephen Promnitz discusses what brought him to QXR, and the company’s assets and development stage.

Etherstack (ASX: ESK) Signs Agreements with Samsung and Nokia (video)

Etherstack Limited (ASX:ESK) CEO and Executive Director David Deacon discusses recent agreements with Samsung and Nokia and the outlook for the months ahead.

Friday 7 October, 2022

Downgrade for Appen as Ad Revenues Shrink

Falling online ad revenue has forced data services company Appen to make its third downgrade since July, causing another selloff for its shares, which slumped 16% at one stage.

Sunrise on Green Steel

Janus Henderson Portfolio Manager Tal Lomnitzer shares his excitement at having seen how green steel is produced on a recent trip to the HYBRIT project in Lulea, Sweden.

Market All Fired Up over Coal Stocks

More record highs for local coal miners Whitehaven and New Hope as punters sought to buy to grab extra profits for coal exports not even earned yet after the OPEC+ oil output cut.

Cooler Heads Prevail in Ranger Brouhaha

Rio Tinto and ERA have made a definitive move to lower the temperature of their dispute about rehabilitating the Ranger uranium mine and its surrounds in the Northern Territory.

Ore Habits Hard to Break for Vale

Giant Brazilian mining company Vale has made the curious decision to sell part of its big copper and nickel business rather than part with any of its iron ore operations.

The Regulatory Crypto Conundrum

GAM’s Mark Hawtin explains the complex subject of regulation in the cryptocurrency space and his view that oversight should not be placed exclusively in the hands of regulators.