October 7, 2022

Stealth Global (ASX: SGI) Discusses 2025 Strategy

Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX: SGI) Group Managing Director Michael Arnold discusses the business offering, M&A activity, clients, 2025 strategy and financial targets.

 

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Stealth Global Holdings Limited is an Australian publicly listed multinational distribution group with interests in Australia, the United Kingdom and Africa under five competitive subsidiary brands: Heatleys Safety & Industrial, C&L Tool Centre, Industrial Supply Group, Australian Workplace Supplies, BSA Brands (UK) in joint venture with Bisley Workwear

