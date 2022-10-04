Stocks of the Hour: IPD, EFE, VRC

ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) this morning announced the signing of a Global Strategic Commercial Partnership and pilot program with GenesisCare. The pilot program will consist of an initial roll out of 5 SOZO units to establish lymphoedema screening services for breast cancer patients in centres across the US. These units are scheduled to be installed over the coming quarter. Upon successful completion of the pilot program, GenesisCare will evaluate a staged expansion to additional sites in the US. GenesisCare is one of largest global providers of cancer care at more than 300 locations across the US, Australia, Spain, and the UK. Shares are trading 7.8 per cent higher to 7 cents.

Eastern Resources (ASX:EFE) today announced the maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Trigg Hill Project is complete. The Company has completed 32 generally shallow wide spaced RC holes at East Curlew and Trigg Hill prospects and has intersected pegmatites in 30 holes of the 32 holes drilled. Multiple thick downhole intervals have been intersected. Executive Director Myles Fang commented: “We are highly encouraged with the discovery of significant wide LCT pegmatites at Trigg Hill project. The drill data information collected provides us with significant information to progress the geological and metallurgical characterisation of the pegmatites at Trigg Hill Project.” Shares are trading up 23.3 per cent to 4 cents.

Graphite producer and battery material developer Volt Resources (ASX:VRC) announced this morning a summary of progress achieved to date on its strategy to become a battery materials producer in the US and Europe, based on an integrated supply chain using flake graphite from its mine and processing plant in Ukraine, and in time, from its development-ready Bunyu graphite project in Tanzania. Volt Managing Director, Trevor Matthews, commented “The Company is excited to summarise for investors the strong progress made across our downstream processing initiatives in the US this year, given the significant value uplift in creating finished graphite battery products. We have partnerships with a number of key groups, which allows us to develop products that utilise all graphite feedstock which supports excellent economics”. Shares are trading up 4.2 per cent to 3 cents.