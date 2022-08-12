EV Space / Lithium / Markets / Shares / Video

August 12, 2022

Magnis: Lithium-Ion Battery Plant Begins Commercial Production

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX: MNS) Chairman Frank Poullas discusses the pathway to revenues and increasing capacity as the company’s battery giga-factory commences production.

 

Magnis aims to become a leading global producer of next-generation green credentialed Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) cells, enabling the future energy requirements of the world, the global storage of renewable energy and electrification of transportation.

Leveraging off a world class graphite asset in Tanzania, associated production IP and a strategy partnership with US based Charge CCV, Magnis will manage an end to end supply chain, sourcing the raw materials and associated technologies for these cells.

Magnis has three core areas of focus which provide the Company with a strategic advantage; battery technologies, gigafactories and graphite.

About Finance News Network

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Musk Takes More off the Top with Tesla Sales

Green Metal Prospects Have NEVer Looked Brighter

Commodities Corner: That’s All, Volks!

Ford Revving its (Electric) Engine

Logistics Take their Toll on Tesla

Full Electric Press Continues for Volkswagen