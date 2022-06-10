Biotechnology / Markets / Shares / Video

June 10, 2022

Immutep (ASX:IMM) TACTI-002 data presented at ASCO 2022

By Staff Writers | More Articles by Staff Writers

 

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) Executive Director and CEO Marc Voigt, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer Dr Frédéric Triebel, and Vice President Strategic Development Christian Mueller present on Immutep’s latest clinical results.

About Staff Writers

View more articles by Staff Writers →

More Related Articles

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) Investor Presentation

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) Expands Cancer Trials

Radiopharm Theranostics: Developing a portfolio of assets targeting cancer

Superbugs Are Outsmarting Antibiotics

How Immutep Treats Head & Neck Cancer

Key Points To Remember When Investing in Biotech Companies