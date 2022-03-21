Markets / Shares / Video

March 21, 2022

Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) – Webinar Presentation

Andrew Radonjic – Managing Director – Venture Minerals has refocused its approach to developing the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in northwest Tasmania which is already one of the world’s largest undeveloped Tin-Tungsten deposits.

