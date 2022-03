Every bubble has two main ingredients: a great idea and easy money. This time, technological disruption is the great idea, propelled by a decade of near-zero interest rates. With inflation now at 30-year highs and rates rising, the bubble is unravelling and market leadership is changing. Who will be next decade’s winners? Co-CIO Clay Smolinski talks with Dean McLelland on where the next big investment opportunities lie.

The Platinum International Fund primarily invests in global listed securities and aims to provide capital growth over the long-term.