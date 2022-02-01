Flattening is Not Flattering

Source: Bloomberg, as at 5 January 2022. There is no guarantee that past trends will continue, or forecasts will be realised.

With central bank intervention in bond markets, the predictability of the shape of the yield curve as a harbinger of economic conditions, as well as asset returns, has waned since the Global Financial Crisis. While the Fed directly influences the short end of the yield curve, it inevitably has its thumb on the long end too as a driver of investor sentiment and buying activity. Flatter yield curves traditionally indicate weaker returns for riskier assets. While there are reasons to believe the power of this signal may be reduced in this cycle in comparison to history, we believe investors may be better placed to be cautious and take steps to moderate risk in 2022. We are reminded of the common refrain that history doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes.

Flatter yield curves tend to make longer-dated bonds less attractive to investors owing to the reduced advantage over cash and shorter-term rates. Positioning for steeper yield curves in the forward rate market could offer attractive “roll down” gains to investors, as yields tend to fall as their prices converge towards par value at maturity. However, patience is key as better returns from such a strategy are on offer once the curve is inverted.

The UK is one such market that appears to potentially offer attractive returns for patient investors. While traditionally the yield curve inverts when the hiking cycle is relatively mature, we believe that the inverted curve in the UK is unsustainable in the medium term in either a scenario of significantly more hikes being delivered than currently expected or where fewer are delivered. This is particularly true in the shorter-dated curves, such as the 2-5s (5-year versus 2-year yield) or 2-10s (as described earlier). While very long-dated yields can trade below medium-term bond yields due to specific investor demand, it is rare for sustained curve inversions further down the curve, and unprecedented at such low yields. So at the least the rhyme of history may serve as a guide and a patient, but nimble, approach to capturing such opportunities as they emerge will be key to returns in 2022.

1 According to Janus Henderson calculations as at 5 January 2022.

Glossary

Funds rate – The Federal Funds rate is the target interest rate set by the central bank at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight.

Roll-down returns – With steep yield curves, bonds should benefit from seeing yields “rolling down” the curve. Meaning that, as the security’s time to maturity shortens, its yield tends to fall in order to match the lower yields of the shorter-dated bonds. The steeper the yield curve, the lower the yield must fall to reach the appropriate level for a shorter-maturity security.