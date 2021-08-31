Markets / Video

August 31, 2021

Lunch Report: ASX on track for 11th consecutive monthly gain

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The ASX 200 is slightly higher at lunch on Tuesday with gains led by IT & healthcare offsetting energy and financial losses. Harvey Norman (HVN) lifted its FY21 profit by 75% but its shares are down with lockdowns impacting its July /Aug trading.

About James Tao

View more articles by James Tao →

More Related Articles

Euro Manganese (ASX: EMN) Investor Update

Harvey Norman Finally Repays $6m Subsidy

Twiggy’s Wyloo Doubles Canadian Offer

Affirm Shares Soar on Amazon Deal

Oil Price Plateaus as Ida Weakens

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Monday