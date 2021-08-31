Lunch Report: ASX on track for 11th consecutive monthly gain

The ASX 200 is slightly higher at lunch on Tuesday with gains led by IT & healthcare offsetting energy and financial losses. Harvey Norman (HVN) lifted its FY21 profit by 75% but its shares are down with lockdowns impacting its July /Aug trading.
By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao
