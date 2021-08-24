Markets / Video

Evening Report: Aussie shares lift for 2nd day

The Australian sharemarket edged higher for a second day, with an unconvincing move higher of ~0.17%. Firmer commodity prices helped push heavily sold off resource stocks higher while over 30 companies released their earnings.

