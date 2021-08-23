Markets / Shares / Video

August 23, 2021

A new cell technology for transformative medicine delivery

By Company News | More Articles by Company News

Chris Baldwin – Deputy CEO & Chief Commercial Officer – Exopharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using exosomes to deliver a new class of transformative medicines and generate revenue from multiple partnership deals.

