Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 95

ASX200 down 95 points (1.3%) to 7252
- Altium (TH); in Trading Halt ahead of an announcement. Down 10% pre the halt.
- Medlab (+6.2%); signs agreement with WEP Clinical to bring NanaBis and NanoCBD to patients in UK and Europe.
- Nick Scali (TH); in trading halt ahead of an announcement. Press speculation co is closing in on the Plush sofa chain.
- Oil Search (-2.4%); CEO Keiran Wulff has resigned for “health reasons”.
- Stockland (-1.4%); has agreed to buy the land lease communities business of Halcyon Group for $620m, boosting demand for housing popular with retirees.
- Telstra (-1.3%); has confirmed it’s in talks over an acquisition of the South Pacific assets of telecommunications company Digicel Pacific, in partnership with the Australian government.