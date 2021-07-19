Markets

July 19, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 95

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 95 points (1.3%) to 7252

  • Altium (TH); in Trading Halt ahead of an announcement.  Down 10% pre the halt.
  • Medlab (+6.2%); signs agreement with WEP Clinical to bring NanaBis and NanoCBD to patients in UK and Europe.
  • Nick Scali (TH); in trading halt ahead of an announcement.  Press speculation co is closing in on the Plush sofa chain.
  • Oil Search (-2.4%); CEO Keiran Wulff has resigned for “health reasons”.
  • Stockland (-1.4%); has agreed to buy the land lease communities business of Halcyon Group for $620m, boosting demand for housing popular with retirees.
  • Telstra (-1.3%); has confirmed it’s in talks over an acquisition of the South Pacific assets of telecommunications company Digicel Pacific, in partnership with the Australian government.

About Scott Phillips

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Hedland Sees Sharp Fall in Ore Shipments

Four Mini Bytes from the Tech Sector

Opportunities in the Great Reweighting

Djerriwarrh Makes Good on Final Payout

APRA Urges Banks to Do Right by Customers

What is Driving the Demand for Fixed Income ETFs?