Markets / Video

July 1, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Wednesday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Shares in Boeing rose 1.6% after Germany’s defence ministry announced it would buy five of the plane-maker’s P-8A maritime control aircraft. Economic data was supportive for stocks. The Dow Jones index rose by 210 points or 0.6%.

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: ASX 200 dips as banks weigh

Commodities Corner: Special June 30 Edition

S&P Finishes June at All-Time High

Shorting Covid Winners as Traditional Businesses Rebound

Capital Return Puts Telstra Back in the Good Books

AGL Confirms Demerger Plans