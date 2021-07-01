Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Wednesday

Shares in Boeing rose 1.6% after Germany’s defence ministry announced it would buy five of the plane-maker’s P-8A maritime control aircraft. Economic data was supportive for stocks. The Dow Jones index rose by 210 points or 0.6%.
By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski
