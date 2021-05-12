CSR Delivers a Spoonful of Sugar

Shareholders in building products group, CSR received some welcome news on Wednesday – a reinstated final dividend after a nice rise in full year earnings for the 12 months to the end of March.

The Sydney-based company told the ASX that full year earnings rose 17% to $146 million thanks to the building boom sparked by low interest rates, the homeBuilder support package and a continuing close attention to costs.

Shareholders will receive a 14.5 cents a share final dividend on July 2, as well as a 9.5 cent special dividend from the settlement of the property sale at Horsley Park in Sydney.

That takes the company’s full-year dividend to 23 cents, up from 10 cents last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to omit a final dividend a year ago to preserve cash.

Revenue for the year slipped 4% to $2.12 billion, reflecting the pandemic driven first-half slowdown in residential construction and lower aluminium prices

CEO Julie Coates said the company’s strong focus on cost control and operational efficiency added to the impact of a stronger second half.

“(This) leveraged trading outcomes as residential building activity improved during the second half of the year,” Ms Coates said in the statement to the ASX.

“The pleasing result was achieved while making important changes to reorganise the building products business. We are now well-positioned to deliver our strategy across more complete customer solutions, optimising our supply chain and leveraging core capabilities across all products and markets.”

CSR said it sees further benefit from its strong position in the detached housing market, which will continue to be supported by the flow through of HomeBuilder project commencements into 2022.

The federal government extended HomeBuilder in Tuesday’s federal budget

HomeBuilder officially on March 31 but the budget revealed more than $800 million worth of measures targeting home ownership and first-home buyers and of that $774.8 million over two years will go towards extending the HomeBuilder grant so that applicants can start their construction over an 18-month period and not the previous deadline of six months.

That will make life easier for CSR, Boral and others in the sector.