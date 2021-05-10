Markets / Video

May 10, 2021

Lunch Report: Market jumps at lunch as miners lead improvements

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The ASX 200 is closing in on its all-time highs of last February on a mining led rally to start the week. Record high iron ore prices is pushing major miners while Star Entertainment & Crown Resorts are jumping on a proposed merger.

 

