Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 18

ASX200 down 18 points (0.2%) to 7027.
- Afterpay (-1.3%) / Sezzle (-0.7%) / Zip (-2.5%); non-bank lender Nimble has warned many customers are facing a looming debt spiral as they max out on BNPL purchases. Nimble is looking to list next year…….
- AGL (-0.8%); press speculation the demerger plans are in doubt post the shock departure of CEO Brett Redman.
- Bingo (+6.7%); has agreed to a takeover offer from Macquarie Infrastructure @ $3.45. Trading @ $3.42.
- BlueScope (+1.6%); said it expects to record higher 2H earnings than it anticipated, in big part due to a sharp rise in US steel prices.
- IRESS (+3.4%); after market yesterday it upgraded its FY21 NPAT guidance from $56m-$63m to $70m-$77m.
- Reliance Worldwide (-0.8%); delivered a strong 3Q update which puts the industrial valve manufacturer on track for robust profit growth in 2H of FY 2021.
- South32 (+0.5%); said it produced more metallurgical coal and silver but less manganese ore and thermal coal during 3Q, and that during the FY it should produce more zinc and silver.
- Tabcorp (+4.6%); said it has received a revised offer for its wagering and media business from global betting firm Entain PLC. The offer is now valued at $3.5bn versus $3bn previously.