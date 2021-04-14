Markets

April 14, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 18

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 18 points (0.3%) to 6994

 

  • Brainchip (+18%); begins production of Akida AI Processor.
  • Capral (+16%); has received a confidential nonbinding indicative proposal from Allegro Funds to acquire 100% of the shares in Capral for $7.00 cash per share.  Closed yesterday @ $6.14, trading @ 7.14.
  • Cimic (+4%); AGM today. Has reiterated guidance provided in February.
  • Galaxy (+3.7%); expects to spend $153m developing the first stage of its Sal de Vida lithium brine project in Argentina, which will move into detailed design and construction following a feasibility study update.
  • Pharmaxis (+6%); has sold distribution rights for Bronchitol in Russia for $2m.
  • Resolute Mining (+17%); said Bibiani mining lease restored.

 

 

 

Value of US$1,000 invested 5 years ago:

  • Bitcoin: $148,194
  • Shopify: $41,662
  • Tesla: $14,975
  • PayPal: $7,101
  • Amazon: $5,530
  • Netflix: $5,050
  • Apple: $4,799
  • Microsoft: $4,670
  • Google: $3,016
  • Facebook: $2,803

Source; Twitter

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

