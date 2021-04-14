Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 18

ASX200 up 18 points (0.3%) to 6994
- Brainchip (+18%); begins production of Akida AI Processor.
- Capral (+16%); has received a confidential nonbinding indicative proposal from Allegro Funds to acquire 100% of the shares in Capral for $7.00 cash per share. Closed yesterday @ $6.14, trading @ 7.14.
- Cimic (+4%); AGM today. Has reiterated guidance provided in February.
- Galaxy (+3.7%); expects to spend $153m developing the first stage of its Sal de Vida lithium brine project in Argentina, which will move into detailed design and construction following a feasibility study update.
- Pharmaxis (+6%); has sold distribution rights for Bronchitol in Russia for $2m.
- Resolute Mining (+17%); said Bibiani mining lease restored.
Value of US$1,000 invested 5 years ago:
- Bitcoin: $148,194
- Shopify: $41,662
- Tesla: $14,975
- PayPal: $7,101
- Amazon: $5,530
- Netflix: $5,050
- Apple: $4,799
- Microsoft: $4,670
- Google: $3,016
- Facebook: $2,803
Source; Twitter