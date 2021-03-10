Markets

March 10, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 10 points

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 10 points (0.1%) to 6781.

 

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has given a speech this morning and while there are many headlines, he moved to push back on market pricing that the central bank could raise its official cash rate as early as next year. He says while there is scope for a wide range of views on the outlook, the RBA holds the view that it will be 2024 at the earliest before the official cash rate, now at 0.10%, will need to be raised.

 

  • Afterpay (+9%); completes acquisition of European BNPL provider Pagantis.     Will launch services in Spain, France and Italy.
  • Afterpay (+9%);  US payments giant PayPal will make its new “pay in four” instalment option available to its 9m Australian customers in early June.
  • Challenger (+2.1%); has appointed Angela Murphy as Chief Executive Life.
  • Funtastic (+9.5%); said it is preparing for accelerated growth in 2021.
  • Insurance Aust (+1%); steadier after yesterday saying they had no exposure to Greensill – down 10% at one stage.
  • Treasury Wines (+3.6%); has sold four commercial wine brands in the US to The Wine Group for $100m as it continues to slim down its cheaper wines portfolio in the US.

 

 

Time it took to reach 100 million paying subscribers:

  • Netflix: 10 years, 6 months
  • Disney+: 16 months

Source; Twitter

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

