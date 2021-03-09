Markets

March 9, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 44 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 44 points (0.7%) to 6783.

 

  • Domain (-1.4%); has cancelled the additional debt facility of $80m that it previously announced on 27 April 2020 as part of its response to COVID19.
  • Macmahons (+4.6%); has received a letter of intent in relation to the King of the Hills gold project being developed by Red 5 Ltd.
  • Nuheara (+6.8%); has received US FDA registration for a medical device listing of a new hearing aid, IQbuds² PRO (PRO).
  • Redflow (+44%); signs its largest battery sale in California.
  • Sandfire (+3%); high grade gold results have been received from diamond drilling into the SE Traverse prospect at the Sams Creek Gold Project in New Zealand.
  • Sonic Healthcare (+0.6%);  ex div 36c. Trading UP 18c.
  • Senex (-1.3%); has agreed a further domestic gas sales agreement with power generator CleanCo Queensland for 2.55 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas in 2022.
  • Vocus (+8.7%); has received a takeover offer from Macq Infrastructure @ $5.50 a share vs yesterdays close $5.00.   Trading @ $5.43.
  • Western Areas (TH); has launched a $100m capital raising.

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

