Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 44 points

ASX200 up 44 points (0.7%) to 6783.
- Domain (-1.4%); has cancelled the additional debt facility of $80m that it previously announced on 27 April 2020 as part of its response to COVID19.
- Macmahons (+4.6%); has received a letter of intent in relation to the King of the Hills gold project being developed by Red 5 Ltd.
- Nuheara (+6.8%); has received US FDA registration for a medical device listing of a new hearing aid, IQbuds² PRO (PRO).
- Redflow (+44%); signs its largest battery sale in California.
- Sandfire (+3%); high grade gold results have been received from diamond drilling into the SE Traverse prospect at the Sams Creek Gold Project in New Zealand.
- Sonic Healthcare (+0.6%); ex div 36c. Trading UP 18c.
- Senex (-1.3%); has agreed a further domestic gas sales agreement with power generator CleanCo Queensland for 2.55 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas in 2022.
- Vocus (+8.7%); has received a takeover offer from Macq Infrastructure @ $5.50 a share vs yesterdays close $5.00. Trading @ $5.43.
- Western Areas (TH); has launched a $100m capital raising.