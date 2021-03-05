Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 76 points

ASX200 down 76 points (1.1%) to 6684.

Banks; ANZ +0.3% BOQ +0.5% CBA -0.3% NAB -0.3% WBC -0.3% Speculation that the US will ease its minimum cash reserves for US Banks. Relevance for Aust Banks? Negligible but…….

Evolve Education (+8.5%); will acquire 10 childcare centres in Aust and will resume dividend payments.

Magellan (+0.4%); Net inflows of $691m in Feb. Total FUM now $100.61bn.

Mayne Pharma (+1.8%); has launched another generic oral contraceptive.

Oil; the Black Gold/Texas Tea keeps surging as US inventories shrink due to freezing weather. OSH +2.8% STO +3.5% WPL +1.9%

Weebit (-2.9%); has filed two new patents to further protect the intellectual property of its silicon oxide ReRAM technology.

Worley (-0.5%); INEOS Chemicals has extended its master services agreement with Worley by another 4 years.

Friday Dad Joke; No joke today but here is one of my favourite quotes……

“The stock market is like a strapless bra. Half the people are wondering what’s holding it up, the other half are waiting for it to drop so they can grab the opportunity…….”