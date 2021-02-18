Morning Report: US markets struggle to advance; oil, interest rates rise

US sharemarkets were mixed on Wednesday as investors took in stronger than expected readings on retail sales and producer inflation S&P 500 technology sector stocks shed 1.0%. Apple ( 1.8%) and PayPal ( 2.5%) shares both fell. But the Dow Jones index was supported by a lift in Verizon Communications (+5.2%) and Chevron (+3.0%) shares after Berkshire Hathaway revealed big stakes in both companies. Wells Fargo shares jumped 5.2% as it made progress on its plans to lift its asset cap. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index lifted 90 points or 0.3% to a fresh record closing high after being down 180 points during the session. The S&P 500 index fell less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq index lost 82 points or 0.6%.