Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 22 points

ASX200 down 22 points (0.3%) to 6896.
- Bapcor (-5.8%); 1H profit +50% yoy. Slightly better than consensus.
- Carsales.com (-4.4%); 1H profit fell 8.4% on the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns but it looks a little better than consensus. Outlook unchanged.
- Cedar Woods (-2.5%); 1H profit more than doubles. Analyst presentation on as I write…..
- Charter Hall (-4.3%); 1H profit down 45% yoy and missed expectations. Upgraded guidance by 4%…..
- Coles (-5.1%); 1H profit rose by 15% yoy , which was in line with cons, but they gave cautious outlook.
- Corporate Travel (+0.4%); 1H loss of $36.4m due to C19. No div and no guidance…..
- Crown (-0.7%); now facing an Independent Inquiry in WA.
- Domino’s Pizza (+3.8%); 1H profit +38% as we all order home delivery. Result was well ahead of expectations and outlook was very upbeat.
- EML Payments (+12%); 1H profit +30% yoy, reinstated guidance….
- Evolution (-8%); 1H profit +55% as higher gold prices more than offset a drop in sales. I have not seen any commentary as to why they are weak today.
- Fletcher Building (+1.1%); 1H profit +47% yoy which was at the top end of guidance
- Invocare (-2.5%); will recognise $26.5m in pre-tax items and guided to a FY loss of $7-12m.
- Netwealth (-6%); 1H profit +35% yoy which was ahead of consensus.
- Pro Medicus (-8%); 1H profit +12% yoy.
- St Barbara (-4.3%); 1H profit -3% yoy.
- Super Retail (-2.5%); 1H profit triples to $172m.
- Tabcorp (+0.2%); 1H profit -7% yoy and said it will take appropriate time to consider proposals for the wagering business.
- The Reject Shop (-0.2%); 1H profit +79% yoy but wont pay a dividend.
- Treasury Wines (-1.1%); 1H profit fell 43% yoy due to C19 and China tariff issue. Cant say when this will end but said it is well placed for recovery.
- Vicinity Centres (-0.2%); reported a half-year loss and said it couldn’t provide guidance but said conditions are improving in its shopping centres.
- Webjet (+1%); 1H revenue down 90% yoy, we know why. Good news was the monthly cash burn rate was decreasing quicker than expected.
- Westpac (+5.4%); trading update. Too many numbers to mention but it was a strong update with a continuation of positive sector updates.
- Whitehaven (-4.4%); sank to a 1H loss of $94.5m vs profit $27m on pcp and said it wouldn’t pay a div after coal prices were knocked by C19 and a trade Aust/China trade dispute.
