Morning Report: US sharemarkets closed at record highs on Monday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made comments that the US can return to full employment in 2022 if it enacts a robust enough relief package. Airline stocks jumped as documents showed the Democrats’ economic aid proposal could include US$14 billion for airline payroll assistance. Shares of American Airlines popped 3.4%, while United Airlines climbed 5.2% and Delta Air Lines rallied 5.1%.Walt Disney (+4.9%), Cisco Systems (+1.8%) and General Motors (+4.5%) shares were up ahead of their earnings reports this week. Tesla shares rose 1.3% after the company said it had invested around US$1.5 billion in Bitcoin. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index rose by 237.5 points or 0.8%. The S&P 500 index was up by 0.7% and the Nasdaq index was higher by 131 points or 1%.