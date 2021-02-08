Markets

February 8, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 33 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 33 points (0.5%) to 6873.

 

  • Afterpay (+1.8%); the number of first-time Afterpay app downloads in the US more than doubled in January compared with a year earlier.
  • ANZ (+0.2%);  is among a number of international Banks subject to an investigation into possible speculation on the country’s surging currency last year
  • Commonwealth Bank (+0.2%); will kick off earnings season when it reports it half year results on Wednesday.   Also reporting this week are Boral, Suncorp, IAG, AGL Energy, Transurban, AMP, ASX and Telstra.
  • Hawkstone (+6%); giving an Investor Presentation as I write.     Clearly going well………..
  • Imdex (+10%); said 1H profit down 26% yoy.   I havnt got access to the result so not sure why the stock is so strong……..
  • Sigma Healthcare (+7%); said it expects FY21 underlying earnings to rise by more than 35% on-year, supported by strong 2H growth.
  • Splitit (+2.5%); Chairman Spiro Pappas has resigned with immediate effect to “pursue new endeavours”.
  • Tabcorp (+1.6%); press speculation that there are now as many as three potential interested parties.
  • Treasury Wines (+0.2%); has said it is not currently considering a demerger of any brands or business.
  • Vocus (+17%); said it received a takeover proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings @ $5.50 a share.   Trading @ $5.10.
  • Zip Co (+6%); press speculation Zip management will spend the next few days in front of US investors, seeking to explain the co’s platform and even look to list in the US.

 

…..and according to Forbes, during the Superbowl Americans will buy 96m pizzas.   Approximately 1.33bn chicken wings will be consumed (that’s 665m chickens that wont see the game..), along with 28m pounds of potato chips, 120m pounds of avocado, 52m cases of beer, and an average of 6% of workers call in sick the next day.

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

