Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 33 points

ASX200 up 33 points (0.5%) to 6873.
- Afterpay (+1.8%); the number of first-time Afterpay app downloads in the US more than doubled in January compared with a year earlier.
- ANZ (+0.2%); is among a number of international Banks subject to an investigation into possible speculation on the country’s surging currency last year
- Commonwealth Bank (+0.2%); will kick off earnings season when it reports it half year results on Wednesday. Also reporting this week are Boral, Suncorp, IAG, AGL Energy, Transurban, AMP, ASX and Telstra.
- Hawkstone (+6%); giving an Investor Presentation as I write. Clearly going well………..
- Imdex (+10%); said 1H profit down 26% yoy. I havnt got access to the result so not sure why the stock is so strong……..
- Sigma Healthcare (+7%); said it expects FY21 underlying earnings to rise by more than 35% on-year, supported by strong 2H growth.
- Splitit (+2.5%); Chairman Spiro Pappas has resigned with immediate effect to “pursue new endeavours”.
- Tabcorp (+1.6%); press speculation that there are now as many as three potential interested parties.
- Treasury Wines (+0.2%); has said it is not currently considering a demerger of any brands or business.
- Vocus (+17%); said it received a takeover proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings @ $5.50 a share. Trading @ $5.10.
- Zip Co (+6%); press speculation Zip management will spend the next few days in front of US investors, seeking to explain the co’s platform and even look to list in the US.
