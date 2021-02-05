Markets

February 5, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 70 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 70 points (1%) to 6835

 

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is talking.   Some headlines of what he has said so far;

  • Interest rates will remain low for some time yet.
  • A fair way to go in the economic recovery
  • A higher $A would further delay economic recovery.
  • Expecting some job losses as fiscal stimulus is withdrawn.
  • Closely watching mortgage lending standards.
  • More to come……….

 

  • Janus Henderson (-3.4%); 4Q earnings out.   I cant find any details but clearly not good……….
  • Kylie Minogue reportedly gets engaged to some tool called Paul Solomons.
  • Magellan (+7.5%); FUM $101.42bn at end of Jan.  Jan nett inflows $223m.
  • Medibank (+0.2%); announced it has bought a non-controlling 33.4% interest in the Myhealth Medical Group.
  • News Corp (+12%); said 2Q was most profitable since company reorganisation 7 years ago.
  • REA (+3%); 1H underlying profit rose 13% as Australian listing volumes improved amid a property market recovery supported by government stimulus and record-low interest rates.
  • Splitit (+2.7%); signs $US150m receivables warehouse facility.

 

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

Why does the Norway navy have bar codes on the side of their ships?            So when they come back to port they can Scandinavian…….

Scott Phillips

