Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 70 points

ASX200 up 70 points (1%) to 6835
RBA Governor Philip Lowe is talking. Some headlines of what he has said so far;
- Interest rates will remain low for some time yet.
- A fair way to go in the economic recovery
- A higher $A would further delay economic recovery.
- Expecting some job losses as fiscal stimulus is withdrawn.
- Closely watching mortgage lending standards.
- More to come……….
- Janus Henderson (-3.4%); 4Q earnings out. I cant find any details but clearly not good……….
- Magellan (+7.5%); FUM $101.42bn at end of Jan. Jan nett inflows $223m.
- Medibank (+0.2%); announced it has bought a non-controlling 33.4% interest in the Myhealth Medical Group.
- News Corp (+12%); said 2Q was most profitable since company reorganisation 7 years ago.
- REA (+3%); 1H underlying profit rose 13% as Australian listing volumes improved amid a property market recovery supported by government stimulus and record-low interest rates.
- Splitit (+2.7%); signs $US150m receivables warehouse facility.
