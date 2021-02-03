Markets

February 3, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 64 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 64 points (0.8%) to 6818

 

  • Afterpay (-0.1%); said it welcomes the Woolard Review, released in the UK, which discusses regulation to the Buy Now, Pay Later industry.
  • Amcor (+6.4%); raised its FY earnings view and unveiled a new US$200m share buyback.
  • Boral (+2.3%); have you seen the chart !!
  • BWP Trust (+0.2%); 1H profit +6% yoy.
  • Fortescue (-1.5%); iron ore falls below $US150 a tonne.
  • Sky Network (+13%); upgrades its FY21 profit guidance due to better cost controls and one-off savings.
  • Tabcorp (+2.1%); rallied 8.8% yesterday after confirming it had received approaches involving its wagering and media business. Press speculating its Ladbrokes.  TAH said they would “update the market in due course.”

 

 

 

…………and RBA Governor Lowe speaks today about the “The Year Ahead” @ 12:30 Sydney time so we will get more colour on RBA thoughts then.

Scott Phillips

