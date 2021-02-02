Markets

February 2, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 54 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 54 points (0.8%) to 6717

Don’t forget Reserve Bank Interest Rate decision at 2.30pm.      Anyone expecting a change?

 

  • Centuria (+1.3%); 1H profit triples to $99.6m.   Lifts guidance.
  • Credit Corp (+11%); 1H profit +10% on pcp.
  • QBE (+1.6%); names Sue Houghton as CEO of Aust & Pacific.   She is currently MD of Insurance at Westpac.
  • Silver;  ARD – Argent Minerals -13%   BML- Boab Metals -8%   EQE- Equus Mining -20%   IVR – Investigator Resources -19%   MTH –  Mithril Resources -14%   SVL – Silver Mines -19%   TMZ – Thomson Resources -22%
  • Temple & Webster (-5%);  1H revenue more than doubles vs last year.   Analyst presentation going on as I write so I am not sure why they are down so much…..
  • Vulcan Energy (TH); announce a capital raising.

 

Early odds for the next Australian Federal Election;

  • Coalition    $1.50
  • Labor         $2.50

Will there be an election in 2021?;

  • Yes   $1.45
  • No   $2.65

Will Anthony Albanese be Labor leader at that election;

  • Yes   $1.65
  • No   $2.20

Bet responsibly…….will Coppo write about the Libs everyday in the Coppo Report?  Yes $1.01 !

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Interest in Financial Advice and Superannuation Surged in 2020

Demand for LICs Holds Steady as Sector Moves into 98th Year

Value and Listed Infrastructure Looking Attractive in 2021

Lunch Report: ASX climbs most on mining & tech gains

BlueScope On Top Of The Housing Boom

Morning Report: US stocks recover from last weeks slump