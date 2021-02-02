Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 54 points

ASX200 up 54 points (0.8%) to 6717
Don’t forget Reserve Bank Interest Rate decision at 2.30pm. Anyone expecting a change?
- Centuria (+1.3%); 1H profit triples to $99.6m. Lifts guidance.
- Credit Corp (+11%); 1H profit +10% on pcp.
- QBE (+1.6%); names Sue Houghton as CEO of Aust & Pacific. She is currently MD of Insurance at Westpac.
- Silver; ARD – Argent Minerals -13% BML- Boab Metals -8% EQE- Equus Mining -20% IVR – Investigator Resources -19% MTH – Mithril Resources -14% SVL – Silver Mines -19% TMZ – Thomson Resources -22%
- Temple & Webster (-5%); 1H revenue more than doubles vs last year. Analyst presentation going on as I write so I am not sure why they are down so much…..
- Vulcan Energy (TH); announce a capital raising.
Early odds for the next Australian Federal Election;
- Coalition $1.50
- Labor $2.50
Will there be an election in 2021?;
- Yes $1.45
- No $2.65
Will Anthony Albanese be Labor leader at that election;
- Yes $1.65
- No $2.20
Bet responsibly…….will Coppo write about the Libs everyday in the Coppo Report? Yes $1.01 !