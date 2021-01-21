Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 51 points

ASX200 up 51 points (0.8%) to 6823.
- Alumina (-2.6%); 4Q earnings coming out as I write. Look a little light………
- Banks ; the whole sector upgraded by a broker (MS) this morning. ANZ +1% CBA +0.7% NAB +2% WBC +1.5%
- Cleanaway (-9.4%); months after bullying accusations, CEO Vik Bansal has stepped down in a “mutual” decision.
- Link (+1.3%); said it would beat its 1H earnings and profit guidance, citing strong December revenues and record transaction volumes by its part-owned digital property services unit.
- Northern Star (+2.1%); said 2Q Gold sales were at upper end of guidance.
- Novonix (+15%); has received a US$5.5m award from the US Dept of Energy.
- Pointsbet (+5%); obtains approval to start online betting in Michigan – its 6th US state.
- Saracen (+2.4%); said it is on track to meet FY21 output and cost guidance.
- Santos (+0.7%); has reported record 4Q production and said FY output will be at the top end of recently upgraded guidance.
- South32 (-1.5%); said it produced less coal, manganese and nickel in its 2Q, but more alumina, silver, lead and zinc. Warned on $US cost pressures.
- Syrah (+9%); Dec Q report. I am having trouble accessing the numbers but the market clearly likes it…..
- Zip Co (+11.8%); 2Q revenue rose by 48% on the prior Q as the buy-now-pay-later platform added 1.2m new customers in three months, 915,000 of them in the US.
Some global numbers;
- Netflix 0.19 billion subscribers
- Apple 1.5 billion devices
- Facebook 2.5 billion users
- Gamers 3 billion
Source ; Van Eck