January 21, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 51 points

ASX200 up 51 points (0.8%) to 6823.

 

  • Alumina (-2.6%); 4Q earnings coming out as I write.   Look a little light………
  • Banks ;  the whole sector upgraded by a broker (MS) this morning.  ANZ +1%  CBA +0.7%  NAB +2%  WBC +1.5%
  • Cleanaway (-9.4%); months after bullying accusations, CEO Vik Bansal has stepped down in a “mutual” decision.
  • Link (+1.3%); said it would beat its 1H earnings and profit guidance, citing strong December revenues and record transaction volumes by its part-owned digital property services unit.
  • Northern Star (+2.1%); said 2Q Gold sales were at upper end of guidance.
  • Novonix (+15%); has received a US$5.5m award from the US Dept of Energy.
  • Pointsbet (+5%); obtains approval to start online betting in Michigan – its 6th US state.
  • Saracen (+2.4%); said it is on track to meet FY21 output and cost guidance.
  • Santos (+0.7%); has reported record 4Q production and said FY output will be at the top end of recently upgraded guidance.
  • South32 (-1.5%); said it produced less coal, manganese and nickel in its 2Q, but more alumina, silver, lead and zinc.    Warned on $US cost pressures.
  • Syrah (+9%);  Dec Q report.  I am having trouble accessing the numbers but the market clearly likes it…..
  • Zip Co (+11.8%); 2Q revenue rose by 48% on the prior Q as the buy-now-pay-later platform added 1.2m new customers in three months, 915,000 of them in the US.

 

Some global numbers;

  • Netflix  0.19 billion subscribers
  • Apple    1.5 billion devices
  • Facebook  2.5 billion users
  • Gamers     3 billion

Source ; Van Eck

