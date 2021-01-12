Markets / Video

January 12, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets fell from record highs on Monday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Investors assessed equity valuations and the outlook for more Covid-19 relief stimulus, along with ongoing political turmoil. Fears of a delay in further pandemic stimulus were heightened after House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. Shares of Twitter slumped 6.4% after it permanently suspended Mr. Trump’s account. Facebook (-4.0%), Alphabet (-2.3%) and Apple (-2.3%) shares were down as they took action to limit President Trump’s social media reach. Tesla shares sank 7.8%. Boeing shares fell 1.5% after the tragic 737-500 jet crash in Indonesia. But Eli Lilly & Co (+11.7%) lifted health care shares. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index fell by 89 points or 0.3%. The S&P 500 index was down 0.7%. And the Nasdaq index lost 165.5 points or 1.3%.

