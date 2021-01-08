Morning report: US sharemarkets rose to record highs on Thursday

US Congress ratified the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Financials, industrials and materials rose on the prospect that a Democrat controlled Congress will provide more coronavirus relief payments and infrastructure spending. Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance rose 5.2% after quarterly profit beat estimates. Investors now await crucial jobs data to be released on Friday. The Dow Jones rose by 212 points or 0.7% to record highs. The S&P 500 index rose by 1.5% to record highs. And the Nasdaq index gained 327 points or 2.6% to record highs.