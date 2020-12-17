Morning report: US sharemarkets mixed, NASDAQ at record close

The US central bank gave an update on the US economy. Investors also weighed progress on a potential US fiscal stimulus deal. Tech shares outperformed with Microsoft and Amazon both up 2.4%. Twitter rose 2.3% after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “overweight”. But shares of Southwest Airlines fell 1.5% after flagging a higher cash burn in the fourth quarter. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index was down by 44 points or 0.2%. But the S&P 500 index rose by 0.2%. And the Nasdaq index lifted by 63 points or 0.5% to a record closing high.