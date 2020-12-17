Markets / Video

December 17, 2020

Morning report: US sharemarkets mixed, NASDAQ at record close

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

The US central bank gave an update on the US economy. Investors also weighed progress on a potential US fiscal stimulus deal. Tech shares outperformed with Microsoft and Amazon both up 2.4%. Twitter rose 2.3% after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “overweight”. But shares of Southwest Airlines fell 1.5% after flagging a higher cash burn in the fourth quarter. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index was down by 44 points or 0.2%. But the S&P 500 index rose by 0.2%. And the Nasdaq index lifted by 63 points or 0.5% to a record closing high.

Avatar

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Lunch report: Market closes in on 9.5 month high

The lesson investors should heed from 2020

Revisiting REITs and interest rates

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 44 points

Rebounding with the RBA on hold

Australia 2021 Market Outlook: Cautiously Optimistic