Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 31 points

ASX200 up 31 points (0.5%) to 6621.
- G8 Education (-0.2%); said it has been served with class action proceedings from Slater & Gordon.
- Iron Ore; hot as a stove BHP +3.7% FMG +9% MGX +4% RIO +4%
- Kogan (+3.3%); has paid $122m for NZ online retailer Mighty Ape.
- Macquarie (-0.5%); has agreed to acquire US-based asset and wealth manager Waddell & Reed Financial for US$1.7bn.
- Qantas (-0.8%); Trading update. Lots of headlines; O/s flights to remain grounded until at least July. Domestic market improving. Will post a substantial loss for FY21 but expects to be close to breakeven in 1H22. Expects 3Q capacity to rise to 80% of pre-covid levels. Comments still coming out………
- Westpac (-0.2%); APRA has threatened Westpac with more court action if it fails to improve its risk governance.
- Wisetech (-0.5%); Investor Day.