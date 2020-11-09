Shares / Video

November 9, 2020

Marenica Energy (ASX: MEY) – Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

By Company News

 

Presenter – Murray Hill – CEO & MD – Marenica Energy Limited is an Australian Securities Exchange listed Uranium exploration company with significant resources and exploration potential, on which we are looking to leverage application of our patented beneficiation process U-pgradeTM. We plan to develop our own projects with particular focus on specific projects where U-pgradeTM significantly enhances the operations value by reducing CAPEX and OPEX and providing flexibility and optionality in project design and development.

