Markets / Video

November 6, 2020

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Rallied On Thursday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

There were hopes that the winner of the US election would soon be determined with Joe Biden on the brink of claiming the presidency. Investors bought technology and healthcare firms on bets that a divided US Congress would mean no major tax hikes or regulatory changes that would derail the sectors. Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, and Apple were all up at least 2.5%.

Qualcomm shares surged 12.8% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above estimates. General Motors shares gained 5.4% on strong earnings. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index rose by 542 points or 2%. The S&P500 index was up 2% and the Nasdaq index climbed 300 points or 2.6%.

Avatar

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 47 Points

Fed Reaffirms Low Rates Amid Election Uncertainty

Mall Owner Scentre Eyes Return To Dividends

Evening Report: Market’s Third Gain In Four Days

Lunch Report: Market Surges As US Congress Divided

Brexit Talks Are About How Abrupt The Final Break Will Be