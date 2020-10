Investors were encouraged by firm economic data. Also, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he thought Democrats and Republicans could “reach a reasonable compromise” on a new stimulus bill.

Shares in Moderna rose 0.3% after earlier being up 3.1% after it said that its trial COVID-19 vaccine produced encouraging results. The Dow Jones index rose by 329 points or 1.2% after earlier being up by 573 points. The S&P500 index was higher by 0.8% and the Nasdaq index rose by 82 points or 0.7%.