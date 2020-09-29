DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio: Update And Outlook



Scott Kelly, Manager of DNR Capital’s Australian Equities Income Portfolio, gives us an update on the fund and his outlook for the oncoming months.

Key points in the video:

• The rationale behind the Australian Equities Income Portfolio strategy

• Why total return matters, especially for retirees

• How 2020 dividend payments in the Australian sharemarket are tracking, and the winners and losers in this regard

• The prognosis for 2021 onwards and the three key reasons for DNR’s confidence in their outlook on dividend income