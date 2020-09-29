Funds / Markets / Video

September 29, 2020

DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio: Update And Outlook

By Tim McGowen | More Articles by Tim McGowen

 
Scott Kelly, Manager of DNR Capital’s Australian Equities Income Portfolio, gives us an update on the fund and his outlook for the oncoming months.

Key points in the video:

• The rationale behind the Australian Equities Income Portfolio strategy
• Why total return matters, especially for retirees
• How 2020 dividend payments in the Australian sharemarket are tracking, and the winners and losers in this regard
• The prognosis for 2021 onwards and the three key reasons for DNR’s confidence in their outlook on dividend income

Tim McGowen

About Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen is the co-founder of informedinvestor.com.au. He was previously the founder of Fortitude Capital the Hedge fund of the Year in 2008 & 2009. More recently he was a global Portfolio Manager for PM Capital.

