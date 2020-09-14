What To Expect From Apple’s “Time Flies” Event

Apple moves into the spotlight this week – not for the benefits or otherwise of the four for one share split last week, but for the annual reveal session for some of its key products.

The September 15 launch event comes at a very different time compared with previous years – COVID-19 makes the function ore low key and the expected absence of a new iPhone model could very well reduce the event’s importance.

Apple’s event looks like overshadowing the two day Fed meeting which wraps up on Wednesday US time with a statement that will not chart new territory.

Apple has warned that its next iPhone will be delayed by a few weeks into October or November (which is the first quarter of Apple’s financial year.

That means no late boost to the quarter ending September 31 as in previous years and no immediate boost for the December period.

Apple shares need a boost from a successful launch day.

After peaking at a new high of $US137.98 on September 1, a day after the four for one split, the shares have fallen more than 18% to Friday’s close of $US112, which puts the shares on the edge of correction.

This fall is far steeper than the near 7% fall in the S&P 500 index in the same time.

The tagline for Tuesday’s virtual launch is “Time Flies,” which has suggested to some analysts that the paunch will focus on a new edition of the iWatch and news services, such as monitoring blood pressure.

Some optimists that the bones of the iPhone will be revealed on Tuesday to whet the appetite of the market for a launch in early November.

When the new iPhone is released, it’s expected to be the first of Apple’s devices to feature 5G connectivity.

Analysts say that consumers may hesitate to buy new phones today that they know won’t be compatible with 5G technology once those networks become more widely available.

Apple could launch up to four new iPhones this year, though these devices may not ship until November. All of the devices are forecast to have OLED screens and square edges, giving them a smarter, sharper look.

The top of the range phone could feature a 6.7-inch diagonal screen, the largest yet for an iPhone, and that phone may have a new type of camera that will allow for better engagement with augmented-reality applications.

Marketwatch.com expects Apple to reveal a new look iPad Air with thinner bezels and USB-C connectivity, as the more expensive iPad Pro already has while some sort of facial recognition tool is tipped for the cheaper iPad.

These products won’t change the outlook for Apple and analysts want some updates on sales data for the quarter with two weeks to the end. Positive news in this area could slow or halt the erosion in Apple’s share price for a while.