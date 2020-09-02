AM Report: US Sharemarkets Advanced On Tuesday

Solid factory data fuelled optimism about the US economic recovery. Apple shares rose 4% on reports of orders for 75 million 5G iPhones later this year.

Shares of Zoom Video surged 40.8% after it raised its annual revenue forecast by over 30%. Walmart shares lifted 6.3% after it unveiled a new loyalty program, Walmart Plus. But Tesla shares lost 4.7% after announcing plans to sell up to US$5 billion in stock. The Dow Jones index rose by 215 points or 0.8%. The S&P500 index also lifted 0.8% and the Nasdaq index rose 164 points or 1.4% -both closing at record highs.