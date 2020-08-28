Markets

August 28, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Monday is the last day of the month and thus, mercifully, the last day of result season. Brokers will nevertheless still be catching up with the heavy workload of result responses, possibly through to the end of the week.

We now enter a corporate news vacuum until the AGM season begins to ramp up in October. The highlight in September will be the flood of stocks going ex-dividend. Note that seasonally, September is the worst month of the year for stock markets, on average, and October is the scariest.

But we live in interesting times.

Economically, the highlight of next week will be Australia’s June quarter GDP result. Josh is already hiding behind the couch, but this week’s quarterly component results have surprised to the upside (from very low expectations). Before Wednesday’s big reveal we’ll see more component results in the form of corporate profits, and inventories, and the current account.

On a monthly basis, we’ll see data for private sector credit, building approvals and house prices. Tuesday is manufacturing PMI day across the globe followed by service PMIs on Thursday. China reports both on Monday.

The RBA meets on Tuesday.

Aside from PMIs and factory orders data, the highlight in the US next week will be August private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls, or more specifically, unemployment.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

More Related Articles

Overnight: Testing Times

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Mostly Rose On Thursday

Miners Hold Up Otherwise Miserable Capex Data

Evening Report: Market Ekes Out Tiny Gain

Biotech Expert And Health Care Fund Manager To Open This Weeks Hidden Gems Webinar

Lunch Report: Aussie Market Bounces Back