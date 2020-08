Magellan Asset Management Limited has announced a proposed series of transactions, which will have the effect of consolidating its three existing Global Equities retail funds. This includes the $11.6b flagship unlisted Magellan Global Fund (MGF), the $2.3b active exchange-traded Magellan Global Equities Fund (MGE) and the $1.7b Magellan Global Trust (MGG).

