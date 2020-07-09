Markets / Video

July 9, 2020

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Climbed On Wednesday

Investors looked past rising US-China tensions and sought out companies thought to be insulated from rising US virus infections. High flying tech megacaps Apple (+2.3%) and Microsoft (+2.2%) boosted all three indexes.

Apple shares hit record highs after Deutsche Bank analysts lifted the iPhone makers share price target. Allstate shares slid by 4.8% as the insurer said it would buy National General Holdings (+4%) for around US$4 billion. United Airlines (-0.1%) warned of 36,000 potential job losses. The Dow Jones index lifted 177 points or 0.7%. The S&P500 index rose by 0.8%. The Nasdaq index lifted 148 points or 1.4% to a record closing high.

