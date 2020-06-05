Next Week At A Glance

This weekend in Australia is a long one, with the ASX and thus FNArena closed on Monday (website accessible nonetheless).

US jobs numbers tonight; one presumes there is little market downside risk given whatever the result as everyone knows it will be bad, but given the surprise provided by Wednesday night’s private sector data, there could be upside risk if job losses are less severe than expected.

In normal circumstances we’d say the highlight of next week would be the Fed meeting, but since all Fed policy changes during the crisis have been made outside of scheduled meetings, and given the Fed is in QE infinity mode, the impact is now lost.

A quiet economic week in the US features numbers for inflation and consumer sentiment.

China will also release May inflation data.

Locally we’ll see numbers for May job ads and April housing finance, as well as the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

Link Administration ((LNK)) and Smartgroup Corp ((SIQ)) hold AGMs next week.

Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) provides a trading update and Worley ((WOR)) hosts an investor day.