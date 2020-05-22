Next Week At A Glance

Markets in both the US and UK are closed on Monday night for Memorial Day and a bank holiday respectively.

Next week Australia will see March quarter data for construction work done and private sector capex, ahead of the GDP release the following week. Neither will be particularly informative, and given the capex data include a survey of capex intentions for FY21, misleading if taken at face value, depending on at what point in March the survey was conducted.

The June quarter is currently all that matters, and we won’t see those numbers until August-September, by which point they, too will (hopefully) not reflect the September quarter situation.

The US will next week see numbers for consumer confidence, durable goods orders, retail sales and PCE inflation, along with the Fed Beige Book. The US March quarter GDP will be revised, but again will mean little.

Locally we’ll see earnings results from Select Harvests ((SHV)) and ALS Ltd ((ALQ)).

AMA Group ((AMA)), Spark Infrastructure ((SKI)), Appen ((APX)) and Costa Group ((CGC)) hold AGMs.

Brambles ((BXB)) hosts a series of investor days.