AM Report: Sharemarkets Advance On Hopes The Worst Of COVID-19 Is Over

European share markets closed firmer on Friday, the seventh gain in eight sessions. Investors were encouraged by US President Trump’s plans to reopen the US economy. Sentiment was also buoyed after US drug maker Gilead Sciences said it was making progress in developing a virus vaccine.

US share markets also ended sharply higher on Friday. Shares of Boeing, a component of the Dow Jones index of 30 stocks, rose 14.7% on plans to resume production next week. The Dow Jones index closed higher by almost 705 points or 3.0%. The S&P500 index rose by 2.7% and the Nasdaq index gained 118 points or 1.4%. Over the week the Dow rose by 2.2% and the S&P 500 rose by 3%.