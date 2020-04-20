Markets / Video

April 20, 2020

AM Report: Sharemarkets Advance On Hopes The Worst Of COVID-19 Is Over

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

European share markets closed firmer on Friday, the seventh gain in eight sessions. Investors were encouraged by US President Trump’s plans to reopen the US economy. Sentiment was also buoyed after US drug maker Gilead Sciences said it was making progress in developing a virus vaccine.

US share markets also ended sharply higher on Friday. Shares of Boeing, a component of the Dow Jones index of 30 stocks, rose 14.7% on plans to resume production next week. The Dow Jones index closed higher by almost 705 points or 3.0%. The S&P500 index rose by 2.7% and the Nasdaq index gained 118 points or 1.4%. Over the week the Dow rose by 2.2% and the S&P 500 rose by 3%.

Avatar

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: Aussie Market Starts The Week With A Substantial Decline

Lunch Report: ASX Retreats As Oil Prices Continue To Plunge

Shares Gain For A Fourth Straight Week

Netflix, Airlines Headline Week Two Of US Earnings

Diary: Lockdowns Unlocked, US Earnings Ramp Up

Evening Report: ASX Improves For A Fourth Consecutive Week