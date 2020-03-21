Markets

March 21, 2020

Wall St Sinks, Oil Under $20 As US Shutdown Widens

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

So much for the promise showed in trading in Australia, the rest of Asia and Europe on Friday – Wall Street turned all that optimism on its head and fell 4% in a late sell-off that showed American investors are probably the most nervous of the lot.

Oil fell under $US20 a barrel, in late trading in New York as traders abandoned it – it had fallen sharply on Wednesday, surged on Thursday, but that optimism didn’t last as it purchased lower in after-hours trading.

The upbeat view of the future in Australia, Asia, and Europe following a series of central bank moves (including the Fed in the US) faded once trading got underway on Wall Street.

The benchmark S&P 500 finished down 4.4% to close the week down 15%, its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow lost more than 900 points on Friday or 4.5%, to end the week down 17.3% while Nasdaq shed 12.4 over the week and 3.8% on Friday.

US government bond yields tumbled as the Fed’s buying kicked in, freeing up the locked up market. The yield on the 10-year and ended at 0.87%, down from 1.158% on Thursday.

Oil futures fell sharply on Friday for the second time in a week and US West Texas (WTI) prices were down 29% for the week—the largest weekly loss since 1991.

The price for WTI settled for April delivery fell $US2.69, or 10.7%, to settle at $USS2.53 a barrel in New York on the contract’s expiration on Friday. May WTI crude, the new front month, fell $3.28, or 12.7%, to $US22.63.

That then slumped further in late trading, falling under $US20 a barrel to settle at $US19.84.

May Brent crude fell $US1.49, or 5.2%, to $US26.98 a barrel in Europe after rising on 14.4% Thursday. On Wednesday, it posted its lowest finish since May 2003.

Comex gold for April delivery rose $US5.30, or 0.4%, to settle at $US1,484.60 an ounce.

For this week, prices for the most-active contract lost 2.1%, according to FactSet. The previous week’s loss of more than 9% was the largest since September 2011.

Comex May silver rose 25.1 cents, or 2.1%, to $US12.385 an ounce, for a weekly decline of 14.6%.

The Aussie dollar swung in a wide, three US cent range on Friday to trade around 57.88 US cents just before 8 am. It had touched a day’s low of 56.65 and nearly cracked the 60 cent level at the session’s peak.

The overnight ASX futures mark was showing a loss of around 87 points just before 8 am Saturday.

That was after an early 5% gain for the ASX 200 faded in late trading for a small rose 33.7 points, or 0.7%, to end at 4,816.6, reversing an earlier gain of nearly 5 percent.

Despite the modest gain, the index still slumped 13% over the week, for the second-largest fall on record, surpassing the 10.9% decline seen in the previous week. Only a 15.6% slide in October 2008 – the depths of the GFC had been larger.

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Virus Chaos: Budget Pushed Back, Telstra Cools On Cuts, Air NZ Bailout, Sonic Shelves Guidance

Evening Report: Aussie Shares Lift From 4-Year Low

Its Always Been Time To Redeem IPO Wealth

Lunch Report: Aussie Shares Recoup Thursday’s Losses

The Threat To Australian House Prices From Coronavirus

Next Week At A Glance