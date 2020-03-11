LICs

March 11, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Sustainable Income During Market Volatility

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

As market uncertainty rises, the search for sustainable income becomes more important. Underlying portfolio performance is the main driver for the ability to distribute a satisfactory level of income to the beneficial holder. However, during periods of a market downturn other factors will become just as important.

An LIC can become a valuable source of income as, unlike managed funds and ETFs, they have the ability to retain earnings and franking credits across periods to enable a sustainable growing level of dividends over the long-term. Australian Foundation Investment Company (AFI) has been steadily growing its dividend for over three decades, receiving a greater level of cash dividends than it is paying out whilst having a profit reserve of over $1bn. AFI currently offers a net and gross yield of 3.9% and 5.5%, respectively.

William Gormly

About William Gormly

William Gormly is an ETF/LIC Specialist at Bell Potter Securities. Will provides comprehensive coverage of the ETF and LIC sectors, producing a range of highly regarded reports covering investment fundamentals, asset class structure and cost, and the role of managed investments in portfolios.

