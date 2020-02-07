AFIC Discusses The Changing Profile Of Its Portfolio

2020 is upon us, and with it new expectations, circumstances and conditions for equity markets both locally and abroad. In this video, Australian Foundation Investment Company (ASX: AFI) CEO and Chief Investment Officer Mark Freeman discusses the recent changes made to the firm’s investment portfolio.

Key points in the video :

The dynamic nature of the AFIC equity portfolio;

Why the firm has reduced the number of different investments it holds;

What types of companies they’ve either offloaded or retained;

Some stock-and sector-specific examples of the changes they have made.

Mark Freeman became Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director in January 2018 having been Chief Investment Officer since joining the Company in February 2007. Prior to this he was a Partner with Goldman Sachs JB Were where he spent 12 years advising the Investment Companies on their investment and dealing activities. He has a deep knowledge and experience of investments markets and the Company’s approaches, policies and processes. He is also Managing Director of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited, AMCIL Limited and Mirrabooka Investments Limited.