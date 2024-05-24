Stocks of the Hour: Adherium, Nanoveu, Nimy Resources

To register for today's webinar click here.
Adherium (ASX:ADR), a leader in respiratory eHealth, remote monitoring and data management solutions, today announced that AstraZeneca has selected its Hailie® Smartinhaler® platform for a clinical trial. This contract is valued at $1.1M over the course of three years. Shares are trading 31.58 per cent higher at 2.5 cents.
Nanoveu (ASX:NVU), a company specialising in innovative films and coatings is pleased to announce the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement with its Chinese manufacturing partner Shenzhen Fullsand Printing & Packaging Co. The Joint Venture has been established to develop and market Fullsand’s software and manufacturing processes with Nanoveu’s proprietary EyeFly3D™ software and focus on global markets with the exclusion of China. Shares are trading 5.26 per cent higher at 2 cents.
Nimy Resources (ASX:NIM) advises that GAP Geophysics have commenced work on site conducting DHEM, MLEM and FLEM surveys at the Masson, Block 3 and Vera’s Gossan Prospects. Fender Geophysics are scheduled to arrive onsite on the 29th of May to conduct a Gradient Array Induced Polarisation survey across the Block 3 Prospect. Shares are trading 17.5 per cent higher at 4.7 cents.