FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

May 24, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Adherium, Nanoveu, Nimy Resources

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

To register for today's webinar click here.

Adherium (ASX:ADR), a leader in respiratory eHealth, remote monitoring and data management solutions, today announced that AstraZeneca has selected its Hailie® Smartinhaler® platform for a clinical trial. This contract is valued at $1.1M over the course of three years. Shares are trading 31.58 per cent higher at 2.5 cents.

Nanoveu (ASX:NVU), a company specialising in innovative films and coatings is pleased to announce the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement with its Chinese manufacturing partner Shenzhen Fullsand Printing & Packaging Co. The Joint Venture has been established to develop and market Fullsand’s software and manufacturing processes with Nanoveu’s proprietary EyeFly3D™ software and focus on global markets with the exclusion of China. Shares are trading 5.26 per cent higher at 2 cents.

Nimy Resources (ASX:NIM) advises that GAP Geophysics have commenced work on site conducting DHEM, MLEM and FLEM surveys at the Masson, Block 3 and Vera’s Gossan Prospects. Fender Geophysics are scheduled to arrive onsite on the 29th of May to conduct a Gradient Array Induced Polarisation survey across the Block 3 Prospect. Shares are trading 17.5 per cent higher at 4.7 cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Copper and gold soars as funds bet on supply shortages

BHP’s record takeover talks with Anglo American extended

Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI) – Webinar Presentation

Elementos (ASX:ELT) – Webinar Presentation

VEEM (ASX:VEE) – Webinar Presentation

ASX shares down 0.93% near noon: Iron ore prices fall