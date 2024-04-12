Stocks of the Hour: NewPeak Metals, HighCom, Estrella Resources

To register for today's webinar click here.

NewPeak Metals (ASX:NPM) has completed formal documentation to proceed with the sale of its interest in its Finnish subsidiary companies, NewPeak Finland and Kultatie Holding, which possess a portfolio of Finland Gold permits, subsequent to the execution of a Binding Term Sheet in February 2024. The transaction provides both immediate cash, as well the receival of staged cash payments and tradeable shares over the near to medium term. Shares are trading 172.73 per cent higher at 3 cents.

HighCom (ASX:HCL) has received a new A$4.7m ballistic products to a military customer. The customer has issued the purchase order and inventory is being prepared for delivery. Shares are trading 18.52 per cent higher at 16 cents.

Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) announced 27km of manganese host formation within Estrella’s Lautém Project. The Company has secured a site in Dili for their team to work with the samples that are being collected in the field with a small office and sample preparation area established. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.