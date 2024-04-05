Stocks of the Hour: Linius Technologies, Biotron, Elixir Energy

To register for today's webinar click here.

Linius Technologies Ltd (ASX:LNU) has signed a second US college conference and its first deployment in American football. The agreement is to provide its Whizzard sports solution to the Lone Star Conference (LSC). The LSC is the first customer to deploy Linius Media Solutions for American Football. The agreement is for an initial 3 year term. Linius CEO, James Brennan said “We are excited to be working with the LSC, the premier NCAA Division II conference. As our first customer deployment for American football, it provides an important entry into the most highly monetised sport in the US. Unleashing the value of football archives is a top priority for Linius.” Shares are trading flat at 0.2 cents.

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) has annouced preliminary analyses of data from the BIT225-010 Phase 2 clinical trial of the Company’s lead antiviral drug BIT225 provide confirmation, and extension, of the results of previous trials in people infected with HIV-1. Study participants were followed for a one month period following 24-weeks of BIT225 or placebo dosing; all individuals continued on cART as per standard treatment guidelines post-study. The primary objectives of the trial were to evaluate the safety, efficacy and impact of BIT225 administered with cART on selected inflammatory and immune markers in this patient population. Shares are trading 22.67 per cent higher at 9.2 cents.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) has provided an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located in Queensland, adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub. Following a recent successful suite of Diagnostic Formation Integrity Tests conducted at Daydream-2, the Company decided to test the free-flowing capacity of the Lorelle Sandstone between 4,200 and 4,217 metres. The test has been highly successful – with a maximum rate of 2.3 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day and stabilised flow rate of 1.3 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day. Elixir understands this is the deepest unstimulated flow of gas in onshore Australia East of the Perth Basin. Shares are trading 29.58 per cent higher at 9.2 cents.